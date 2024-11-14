Zulum Reinstates 23 Suspended Health Workers

Share

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the reinstatement of 23 health workers previously suspended over their absence from their duty posts at Gwoza General Hospital.

This decision was announced during the governor’s inspection of the hospital’s newly renovated maternity and child centre as well as other ongoing projects.

The health workers had initially been suspended after Zulum’s earlier visit where he found them absent from their duties.

Addressing the staff, the governor emphasised the importance of dedication to work, assuring them of improved working conditions and other incentives.

He said: “Complaints were made about the 23 medical workers who were absent during my last visit. No one is perfect, so the government has pardoned them, although no arrears will be paid.”

Share

Please follow and like us: