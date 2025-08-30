Zulum Reflects On Borno’s Resilience One Year After Maiduguri Flood

Governor Babagana Zulum has expressed gratitude to God for the resilience of the people of Borno State despite years of devastating crises, including the catastrophic flooding in Maiduguri triggered by the bursting of the Alau Dam in 2024.

Speaking in a BBC Hausa Service interview monitored by Saturday Telegraph in Kaduna, Zulum said that while the people of Borno had endured severe economic hardship, natural disasters, and security challenges, their faith remained unwavering.

“It has been difficult, but Allah does not burden a soul beyond what it can bear. We have faced economic hardship, disasters of different kinds, and even flooding,” the governor said.

READ ALSO:

The flood, which displaced thousands of residents and claimed several lives in the Borno State capital, remains one of the most destructive natural disasters in the state’s history.

One year on, Zulum revealed that his administration had implemented significant preventive measures to avert a repeat of the tragedy. These include the expansion and dredging of the Alau Dam, a move aimed at improving water flow and reducing the risk of future flooding.

Borno is among states identified by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) as highly vulnerable to flooding in the 2025 rainy season.

For over 15 years, Borno has also been the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of residents.

Zulum’s comments highlight ongoing efforts by his government to address both security and environmental threats to safeguard communities.

Authorities have urged residents of flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and adhere to early warning advisories as the rainy season approaches.