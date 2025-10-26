Zulum Reaffirms Commitment To Invest In Education

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continued massive investment in education to reposition the state for a more prosperous and secure future.

Zulum made this known during the graduation ceremony and official launch of the book “Echoes of Memory”, authored by Aisha Umar Kadafur, daughter of the Borno State Deputy Governor, at an event in Maiduguri.

The governor, who donated ₦50 million on behalf of the government and people of Borno State, commended the young author for her creativity and advocacy.

“On behalf of the government and people of Borno State, I am donating the sum of ₦50 million for this book launch. May the Almighty Allah bless the celebrant for the good work that she has done,” Zulum said.

Aisha Kadafur, a law graduate of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, is an advocate of peace and a strong campaigner for girl-child education. Her 25-page book is a collection of poems on diverse themes, including girl-child education, morality, technology, and mental health.

Congratulating the author on her accomplishment, Governor Zulum described education as the most powerful weapon for transforming individuals and societies.

“Today, we gather not only to rejoice over an academic milestone but to honour a young lady whose passion for learning and writing has produced a meaningful contribution to literature and personal development,” the governor said.

He assured that his administration, in collaboration with his deputy and other members of the State Executive Council, would continue to prioritize education and human capital development.

“The government of Borno State under my leadership shall do everything possible to transform the education sector and reposition the state for greater heights. We will, Insha Allah, deliver both concrete and quantum values to the good people of Borno State,” he said.

Zulum further praised Aisha’s literary work, describing “Echoes of Memory” as a voice of reflection, courage, and inspiration.

“The book ‘Echoes of Memory’ is not just a title; it is a voice — a voice of reflection, courage, and inspiration. It mirrors the thoughts and experiences of a young mind determined to leave a positive mark on the world. Through her words, Aisha reminds us that stories have the power to heal, inspire, and shape our collective understanding of life,” he added.

The governor expressed pride in the author’s achievement, saying it reflected the success of the state’s investment in youth education and empowerment.

“I feel a deep sense of pride seeing one of our own youths achieving such an outstanding feat. It gives me renewed confidence that our investments in education, empowerment, and human development are not in vain. It is our young people, like Aisha, who will carry forward the torch of progress, peace, and prosperity for our dear Borno State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Governor Zulum also used the occasion to highlight his cordial working relationship with the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, describing it as a model for other states.

“Looking at the relationship between myself and the deputy governor, I said I must be around. I felt in my absence there would be a missing link, which is the father of the family. Indeed, I am the father of Aisha,” he said.

“I want to confess that my relationship with the deputy governor in the last six years needs not be overemphasized. I cherish him, and I think people from other parts of the country should emulate how governors and their deputies work together in Borno State,” Zulum stated.