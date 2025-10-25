Zulum Raises Concern Over Use Of Drones By Boko Haram

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has raised concern over the proliferation of drone attacks by Boko Haram insurgents and called on the federal government to conduct an immediate and a comprehensive review of the nation’s air safety and defence mechanisms.

Governor Zulum, who made the call on Friday in an interview with journalists in Mafa area of Borno State, said that the successful use of a drone by the terrorists to target a key military asset exposes a critical vulnerability in Nigeria’s airspace security and a matter of great concern.

Zulum, who cut short his trip, arrived Maiduguri on Thursday and drove straight to Mafa to sympathise with the military and the community over Boko Haram attack. It will be recalled that terrorists deployed a drone to attack a military formation in the state, signaling a dangerous escalation in the capabilities of the terrorist group.

Zulum said “One thing I want to comment on is the issue of drones. This is frightening. In Dikwa, I was told drones were used. The proliferation of drones, particularly in the hands of non-state actors, is of great concern for the entire country. We have to do something to stop this.”

The Governor emphasised that the incident is not just a concern for Borno State but a direct threat to national security. "Our borders need to be strengthened and our airspace needs to be strengthened as well.

“Our borders need to be strengthened and our airspace needs to be strengthened as well. This is something that we need to address urgently; this is not an issue confined to Borno alone.

This is the right time for the security architecture to thoroughly look into strengthening the capability of our airspace to curtail the use of armed drones by terrorists,” he said.