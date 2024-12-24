Zulum Promises To Enhance 2025 Hajj Operations

Share

The Bormo State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the Holy Land for better performance.

Governor Zulum made this pledge on Tuesday when the 2024 Hajj committee, led by the Chairman of the Committee and Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan presented its report, at the Government House.

Describing the 2024 Hajj as one of the most successful in recent years, the Governir said, “I want to assure you that during my tenure, we have not seen such a degree of success in recent years. I was impressed by the way and manner our pilgrims were airlifted from Maiduguri to Madina and Jidda to Maiduguri.”

While expressing his satisfaction with the smooth airlift operations, the quality of services provided, the dedication of the Amirul Hajj team, and the conduct of the pilgrims., Zulum said, “I will continue to sanitise the system for greater productivity,”.

The governor also assured the public that he would review the report thoroughly and work towards implementing the recommendations, saying “Within the next few hours, I will go through the report clause by clause to ensure we implement the valuable suggestions made,”.

Commending the committee for introducing innovative solutions, Governor Zulum highlighted the use of online media to inform pilgrims about their flight schedules and the publication of pilgrim names to ensure smooth operations.

“The previous practice of calling names throughout the night, which was inefficient, has been eliminated,” he noted., he added.

The Governor declared that moving forward, the Borno State government will no longer cover the cost of excess luggage for defaulting pilgrims. “We have done it this year, but we will not do it next year. If anyone reports to the airport with excess luggage, they will bear the cost themselves,” Zulum stated.

He directed the Executive Secretary of the Pilgrims Board to inform all intending pilgrims for 2025 of this new policy and called for the deployment of technology and the engagement of local government Hajj fare collectors to identify and eliminate individuals posing as pilgrims in the Holy Land.

Earlier, the chairman 2024 Hajj committee, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, Saud that 1,803 pilgrims performed the 2024 Hajj, and five pilgrims were hospitalized in the Holy Land with no deaths recorded.

Senator Kajashehu commended Governor Zulum for the enormous support referred to the pilgrims in areas of securing befitting accommodation in Mecca, covering the differential for Basic Travel Allowances (BTA) to the tune of 260 million nairas, and payment of sacrificial animals amounting to 290 million Naira.

Others include payment of 65 million Naira to the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) as medical support and 25 million for excess luggage.

“His Excellency has extended hands of fellowship to the entire 1,815 pilgrims, the Amirul Hajj team, and the National Hajj Commission by extension. Some of the support rendered by Governor Zulum to the pilgrims while in the Holy Land includes the release of 380 million naira to secure a befitting accommodation in Mecca, covering BTA differentials, and payment of Hadya for all the pilgrims, among other things,” Lawan said.

Senator Kaka Shehu identified excess luggage as one of the challenges faced during the 2024 Hajj operations and emphasised that the success of this year’s pilgrimage was largely due to the unwavering support provided by Governor Babagana Zulum.

