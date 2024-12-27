Zulum Promises To Enhance 2025 Hajj Operations

Share

The Bormo State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the Holy Land for better performance. Governor Babagana Zulum made the pledge on Tuesday when the 2024l Hajj committee , led by the Chairman of the Committee and Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan presented it’s report, at the Government House, describing the 2024 Hajj as one of the most successful in recent years.

“I want to assure you that during my tenure, we have not seen such a degree of success in recent years. I was impressed by the way and manner our pilgrims were airlifted from Maiduguri to Madina and Jidda to Maiduguri,” Zulum said.

While expressing his satisfaction with the smooth airlift operations, the quality of services provided, the dedication of the Amirul Hajj team, and the conduct of the pilgrims., Zulum said “I will continue to sanitise the system for greater productivity.

The governor also assured the public that he would review the report thoroughly and work towards implementing the recommendations, saying that “Within the next few hours, I will go through the report clause by clause to ensure we implement the valuable suggestions made.

Commending the committee for introducing innovative solutions, Governor Zulum highlighted the use of online media to inform pilgrims about their flight schedules and the publication of pilgrim names to ensure smooth operations.

“The previous practice of calling names throughout the night, which was inefficient, has been eliminated,” he noted.” The Governor declared that, moving forward, the Borno State government will no longer cover the cost of excess luggage for defaulting pilgrims.

“We have done it this year, but we will not do it next year. If anyone reports to the airport with excess luggage, they will bear the cost themselves.”

He directed the Executive Secretary of the Pilgrims Board to inform all intending pilgrims for 2025 of this new policy and called for the deployment of technology and the engagement of local government Hajj fare collectors to identify and eliminate individuals posing as pilgrims in the Holy Land.

Earlier, the chairman 2024 Hajj committee, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, Saud that 1,803 pilgrims performed the 2024 Hajj, five pilgrims hospitalized in the Holy Land with no death recorded.

However, Senator shehu commended Governor Zulum for the enormous support refered to the pilgrims in areas of securing befitting accommodation in Mecca, covering the differential for Basic Travel Allowances (BTA) to the tune of 260 million naira, and payment of sacrificial animals amounting to 290 million naira.

Others include payment of 65 million Naira to the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) as medical support and 25 million for excess luggage.

