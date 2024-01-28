The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has proffered solutions to how the Federal Government can tackle the challenges of insecurity and banditry in the northern region of Nigeria.
Zulum tabled his suggestions during a keynote address at the 10th Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Merit Award held on Saturday in Maiduguri.
He spoke on the theme, ‘Creating Pathways for Peace: Tackling Banditry and Insurgency through Good Governance for Sustainable Development’.
The governor highlighted that the government could address the persistent insecurity in parts of northern Nigeria through infrastructural development, educational reform, healthcare enhancement, empowerment, and job creation measures.
He described the theme as relevant and timely, emphasizing its importance in addressing contemporary challenges in the region.
Zulum said, “It highlights the challenges we have faced over the years, particularly in the wake of the Boko Haram crisis. It is evident that good governance is crucial in curbing future insurgencies.”
The governor highlighted that his administration has employed both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to address the Boko Haram crisis, while also critically examining the root causes of insurgency.
“Here in Borno State, we have undertaken various projects since assuming office to promotetacklevernance and tackling all forms of insecurity,” Zulum said.