The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has proffered solutions to how the Federal Government can tackle the challenges of insecurity and banditry in the northern region of Nigeria.

Zulum tabled his suggestions during a keynote address at the 10th Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Merit Award held on Saturday in Maiduguri.

He spoke on the theme, ‘Creating Pathways for Peace: Tackling Banditry and Insurgency through Good Governance for Sustainable Development’.

The governor highlighted that the government could address the persistent insecurity in parts of northern Nigeria through infrastructural development, educational reform, healthcare enhancement, empowerment, and job creation measures.

Zulum said, “It highlights the challenges we have faced over the years, particularly in the wake of the Boko Haram crisis. It is evident that good governance is crucial in curbing future insurgencies.”

The governor highlighted that his administration has employed both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to address the Boko Haram crisis, while also critically examining the root causes of insurgency.

He further stated that the Borno State Government has initiated projects in various key sectors as part of efforts to mitigate banditry, insurgency, and other forms of insecurity.

“Here in Borno State, we have undertaken various projects since assuming office to promotetacklevernance and tackling all forms of insecurity,” Zulum said.

Chairman Board of Trustees, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, (SABMF) and former Governor of Niger State, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, remarked that the escalation of banditry and various forms of insecurity stems directly from entrenched socio-economic and governance challenges.