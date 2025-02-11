Zulum Presents Staff Of Office To Shehu Of Bama

Share

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday, presented a Staff of Office to the newly appointed Shehu of Bams, Alhaji Umar Ibn Umar El-Kanemi.

The new Shehu of Bams, Alhaji Umar Ibn Umar emerged as the 2nd Shehu of Bams following the passing of his father late Kyari Ibn Umar Ibrahim Elkanemi.

Speaking at the presentation of the staff of office to the Shehu which was held at the Bana Township Stadium, Governor Zulum said “The presence of admiration is conscious of the role of the traditional institution in promoting unity peace and tranquillity in the society”.

Zulum Said ” I want to assure you that this administration will continue to pursue programs and policies that will improve the lives of the state.”

“I want to assure you that plans are underway to close the Bana Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Bams. Very soon we are going to resettle the people of Darajamal, Bula Yobe, Kumshe and Tarmuwa”, Zulum added.

The Governor urged the people of Bams to support the new Shehu as he is committed to the noble course of his people.

He then assured the people of Bana that funds had been released for the reconnection of Bams and Gwoza local government areas with the national grid.

In his acceptance speech, the Shehu if Bams, Alhaji Umar IIbn Umar Elkanemi commended President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governmor Babagana Zulum and the Senator Representing Borno Central, Senator Kajashehu Lawan for the Bill for the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneur, Bama and purged for accelerated passage and assent to the bill.

The Royal Father said in the last 30 years of his father’s reign has has been a champion of education, health, agriculture and social economy and promised to build on the legacies of his Kate father Alhaji Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi.

He also pledged his loyalty, dedication and commitment to the programs and policies of the government.

The ceremony was attended by former Vice President, the Deputy Governor of Borno, Umar Karafur, the Deputy Governor of Yobe, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff, Deputy National Chairman of APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, Senators representing Borno, South, North and Central, Speaker Borno State House of Assembly and members of the House of Representatives.

Also in attendance are Emirs and Chiefs from parts of Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III; Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi; the emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, emir of Fika, Dr. Muhammadu Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idrissa and the emir of Lafiya, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage.

Others include the Sultan of Kachalla, Mohammed Kasser; the emir of Maroua, Abdoulaye Yerima Bakary and the representatives of the emirs of Bauchi, Katsina, Hadeja, Gwandu, Misau, and Kazaure.

The Emirs of Bade, Machina, Ningi, Wandali, Makare, Biu, Shani, Damaturu, Nguru, Yamaltu and members of the Borno Elders Forum were also in attendance.

