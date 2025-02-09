Zulum Presents Staff Of Office To 13th Shehu Of Dikwa

Share

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has presented the Staff of Office to the Shehu of Dikwa. Alh. Ibrahim Ibn Umar Ibrahim El-Kenemi.

Speaking after the presentation of the Staff of Office to the Shehu of Dukes, Governor Zuum assured that his administration will continue to accord priority and respect to the traditional institution.

Zulum said the state has been bedevilled by insurgency since 2009 and that thank God relative peace has been restored to the state.

” I want to assure you that my administration is doing everything to see that lasting peace is restored back to the state, before the end of my tenure”, Zulum said.

Zulum also pledged to ensure the speedy completion of the reconnection of Dukea town to the national grid and also promised to work with the Vice President, Kashim Shettima and members of the National Assembly to ensure the reconstruction of Maiduguri, Dikwa, Gamboru-Ngala’ road to ease movement of people and vehicles along the road.

He described the Shehu of Dikwa as a “peacemaker of excellence ” who was appointed on 30th January 2021 to succeed his late cousin brother, HRH, Muhammad Masta II Ibn Umar El Kanemi who was the 12th Shehu of Dikwa.

The oath of allegiance and office was administered by the State Chief Judge (SCJ), Justice Kashim Zanna, represented by Justice Babagana Karumi, High Court II

In his acceptance speech, the Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Umar Ibrahim Elkanemi assured to support the developmental programs of the state govt.

The Royal Father commended the Federal Government for awarding the Maiduguri Gambotu road and urged the government to also award the Ngala Kala B1alge road.

He urged the people to support security agencies with timely intelligence to sustain the peace enjoyed in Dikwa.

Earlier, the commissioner for Local Government and Emirates Affairs Hon. Segun Mai Mele said Zuum has accorded the highest priority to the traditional institution.

Prominent among those who attended the ceremony include the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, former Vice President, Amb. Babagana Kingibe, former FCT Architect Ibrahim Bunu, former Governor of Borno State, and APC National Party Leader , Senator Ali Modu Sheriff (SAS).

Others are Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Lafia, HRH, Barrister Agwai II, Emir of Fika, HRH, Muhammad Abali Ibn Idrissa, Emir of Damaturu, HRH, Ashemi Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, top government officials and representatives of development and humanitarian organizations among others.

