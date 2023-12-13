Zulum Presents N341bn To Borno Assembly As 2024 Budget

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has presented the sum of N340,619,835 to the State House of Assembly as the 2024 appropriation bill.

Presenting the budget on the floor of the state House of Assembly, Maiduguri on Wednesday, Governor Zulum said the budget 2024 tagged ” Budget of consolidation and progress” consists of N198.263 capital expenditure and N142,320 recurrent expenditure.

“N198, 263,223 capital expenditure, and N142,526,615 recurrent expenditure to be financed from recurrent revenue of N296,803,053 which comprises Federation Account and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR),.

The budget will also be financed by capital receipt of N128, 816, 783 comprising of aids and grants as well as capital development fund of N234.8 billion”, Governor Zulum.

The sectorial allocation indicates that the Ministry of Finance has the lion’s share with a sum of over N53 billion followed by the Ministry of Health which has N51.1 billion, the Ministry or Works, N45 billion, N39.4 billion ministry of Education, the Ministry of RRR N20 billion.

while the Assembly Service Commission has the least with N121. Million.

He commended the maturity and the cooperation of the leadership and the membership of the state House of Assembly for the support to the executive which is the most cordial in the whole federation..

The Governor said in the 2024 fiscal year, the Borno state government will embark on the construction new modern market within the state capital to decongest, the Maidugurii Monday Market, especially those that could not be allocated shop in the rebuilt Monday Market.

He assured us that all ongoing projects that could not completed in 2923 will be completed in the 2024 fiscal year God willing.

Responding, the Speaker Borno state House of Assembly, Right Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan commended the governor for the achievement recorded in the year 2023 and assured the Governor that the house will give accelerated passage to the appropriation bill.

He also commended the Governor for the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislative.