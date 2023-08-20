Zulum Presents N10m Support To Wounded Soldiers In Borno

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has presented the sum of 10 million Naira as support to soldiers injured in front lines across Army formations in the state.

The support package was in fulfilment of the pledge the Governor made two months ago at a Sallah launch organised by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Presenting the N10 million to the GOC 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Malla at the 7 Div headquarters in Maiduguri on Sunday, Governor Babagana Zulum presented by the Borno State Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar assisted by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Barrister Mustapha Ali Busuguma said the gift was in fulfilment of the Governor Zulum pledge.

“We are here to fulfil the pledge made by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

“You may recall that the Governor was here on a Sallah day for an event, during which he expressed the commitment of the Borno State Government to the welfare of our troops and pledged a donation of N10m to wounded soldiers. This morning he dispatch us to come and deliver the gift.” Prof. Tar said.

Governor Zulum also expressed commitment to continuous support in complementing the Federal Government in providing logistics support and improving troops’ welfare. He commended the military for the protection of the territorial integrity of Nigeria and for maintaining peace in Borno.

While receiving the donation, the GOC 7 Division, Major General Peter Malla expressed appreciation to Governor Zulum for the gesture.

General Malla said “Let me on behalf of the Theater Commander welcome you to 7 Division and want also express our appreciation to His Excellency for always supporting the military,”

He gave the assurance of sustaining the relative peace enjoyed in Borno by eliminating remnants of insurgents who insist on fighting.