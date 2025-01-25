Zulum Presents 19 Vehicles To Borno Judges, Khadis

Share

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has presented 19 utility vehicles to Judges and Khadis in the state to support and improve the dispensation of justices.

The vehicles are part of the state government’s commitment to strengthening the judiciary and ensuring effective service delivery.

Presenting the keys to the 19 Toyota Camry vehicles, 2024 model, to the Commissioner for Justice, and Attorney General, Barrister Hauwa Abubakar, during a brief ceremony at the Government Yesterday Governor Zulum said the vehicles support the speedy dispensation of justices.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mallumbe said the vehicles are presented for onward delivery to the judicial arm.

Dr Mallumbe said that the gesture is a testament to Governor Zulum’s support for the judiciary. “As directed by His Excellency, it is my honour and privilege to hand over these vehicles to you on behalf of the state government.

He said, “This vehicle is part of our efforts to enhance the judicial sector and ensure that our citizens have access to justice as we continue to recover from 16 years of insurgency.”

Responding, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Hauwa Abubakar, expressed her gratitude for the governor’s commitment to good governance and the justice system.

“This gesture underscores His Excellency’s dedication to promoting justice in Borno State,” she stated. “We are confident that this support will enhance the operations of the judiciary and contribute to upholding justice for all.” Barr Abubakar said.

