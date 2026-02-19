Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Thursday, travelled to Mafa to witness the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses.

Zulum, who was accompanied by APC’s Deputy National Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, Hon Mohammed Jaha (Babawo), and the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, expressed satisfaction with the seamless and orderly conduct of the process.

The governor’s entourage also comprises the APC State Chairman, Bello Ayuba, Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai, among other senior party executives.

Party members across Mafa ward converged to elect new executives. The exercise, which was held simultaneously across the 312 wards in Borno State, was conducted by consensus to ensure unity and harmony within the party.

Borno State Commissioner for Health, Professor Baba Mallam Gana, chaired the ward congress committee, while the Mafa Local Government Electoral Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Salihu Muktari, monitored the exercise.

Addressing party faithful shortly after the conclusion of the exercise at Mafa, Zulum expressed gratitude for the peaceful atmosphere. He commended the party’s national leadership for deploying a competent team to oversee the process.

“I am happy with the smooth conduct of this exercise. There was no rancour, no bitterness, and that is the spirit of the APC family. I want to commend the committee sent by the APC national headquarters for their diligence and fair play,” Governor Zulum stated.

The governor also lauded party stakeholders and members in Mafa for their maturity and commitment to the party’s internal democracy, urging the newly elected ward executives to see their emergence as a call to service.

“To the new executives, this is not about personal glory but about taking the party to greater heights at the grassroots. You are the closest to the people, and you must work to unite our members and strengthen our structure,” he added.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward/Local Government Congresses Screening Committees, Screening Appeals Committees, as well as the Ward/LGA Congresses (election) and Congresses Appeal Committees members, headed by Prophet Jones Erue, were also in Mafa to observe the conduct of the exercise.