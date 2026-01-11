Zulum Picks APC’s Digital Membership Card

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Sunday picked up his membership card for the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) e-registration exercise.

Governor Zulum was presented with his membership card by the State APC Chairman, Hon Bello Ayuba, following his registration by the agent of his ward, Aiari unit 003, after the flag off of the exercise at the party’s State secretariat in Maiduguri.

Alongside the governor, his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur and the APC Deputy national chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, have been presented with their membership cards.

Speaking shortly after the registration process, Zulum said: “Strengthening internal democracy is a key to stable democracy, and therefore, I call on all members of our party to register via the e-platform. Let us expand our membership.

“I believe Borno State can register more than 2 million people for the APC. I want all the critical stakeholders to work assiduously to ensure the success of this registration exercise.”

The APC’s digital membership card initiative aims to create a verifiable, centralised database of all party members. This system aims to enhance internal democracy, streamline communication, and facilitate more effective political engagement.

Ayuba commended Governor Zulum’s proactive leadership and mobilisation efforts, thanking him for the relentless support.

The occasion was attended by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Barrister Mohammed Tahir Moguno, Senators Mohammed Ali Ndume and Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan (SAN).

Other high-level dignitaries present included the member representing Marte, Monguno, Ngangai constituency at the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba; the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan; the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Malam Bukar Tijani; the Acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mallumbe; commissioners and other government officials.