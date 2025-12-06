The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has undertaken a peace and resilient building visit to Gwoza and Askira-Uba Local Government Areas in the southern part of Borno State, where he reviewed the security situation of the areas.

It would be recalled that recently, Boko Haram insurgents have carried out coordinated attacks in many parts of the state that resulted in the loss of lives.

Governor Zulum’s first port of call was Warabe, a community in Gwoza, where he met with bereaved families and community leaders and offered his condolences and prayers for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives.

The governor then proceeded to Askira-Uba, where he spent Thursday night coordinating security responses and reviewing current security strategies to formulate a more robust framework to protect vulnerable communities and prevent future attacks.

During a separate visit to the Emir of Askira, Alhaji Abdullahi ibn Muhammadu Askirama, and that of Uba, Alhaji Ali Isma’ila Mamza, Governor Babagana Zulum underscored the critical role of community involvement in ensuring peace and security.

Zulum was accompanied by the Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, a member of the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba, the Deputy Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira, commissioners, and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, while in Lassa, Governor Babagana Zulum approved the deployment of eleven specially recruited teachers to Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Lassa, to address teacher shortages in specialised skills.

The deployed teachers, who will be placed on the permanent payroll of Borno State Government, are specialists in core technical and science disciplines that are essential for the college’s mandate.

The 11 persons include teachers of Chemistry, Physics, Woodwork, Metalwork, and Electrical Work—fields vital to producing technicians, engineers, and innovators.

“We are committed to supporting educational institutions at all levels within our state, regardless of ownership. The shortage of teachers in these critical subjects at FSTC Lassa is a gap we have identified and are choosing to fill for the benefit of our children and the future of Borno.”, Zulum added.