October 13, 2023
Zulum Pays Courtesy Visit To Buhari In Daura (Photos)

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Zulum met with Buhari alongside some of his Commissioners and aides.

Sees photos of the visit below.

