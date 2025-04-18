Zulum Orders Rehabilitation Of Dikwa-Marte Road

Share

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has directed the state’s Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA) to rehabilitate the Dikwa-Marte Highway linking the central and northern parts of the state.

BORMA Chairman Sadu Auno said this yesterday while inspecting the work being done on the road to prevent further deterioration ahead of the rainy season.

Auno said: “The governor has directed swift action on this vital road, and we immediately swung to action. Now the repair work has been completed.”

“The governor expressed his deep concern about the condition of the road and he instructed that we should not wait until the rains begin before acting.

“This road is a lifeline for thousands of people including displaced families who have returned to their homes. We must take swift action to ensure their safety and mobility.”

