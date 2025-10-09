Zulum Orders Probe Into MURIC’s Claims Of Hijab Harassment In Maiduguri Hospitals

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Thursday. ordered an immediate investigation into the allegation by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) that muslim women were harassed for wearing hijab in some hospitals in Maiduguri.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, Governor Zulum ordered the Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Professor Baba Mallam Gana, to undertake an immediate and thorough investigation to ascertain the veracity of these claims.

The Governor noted that while the state government is not aware of any official report or complaint regarding such incidents, his administration has taken the allegations with utmost seriousness.

The statement noted that Zulum reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting all citizens’ religious rights and dignity, particularly that of women.

He stated that Borno State, being a predominantly muslim society, holds hijab in high esteem and any form of harassment against those who choose to wear it is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“The welfare and rights of our citizens, especially our mothers, wives, and daughters, are paramount. We have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or harassment.

While we have no prior record of such complaints, we are not taking these allegations lightly. This investigation will be swift and transparent. If any wrongdoing is found, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken immediately,” Zulum assured.

The statement added that Zulum urges the public, and specifically individuals who have experienced such treatment, to come forward and assist in the investigation with credible information to ensure a fair and just outcome.

“I assure the public that the Borno State government under my leadership will not tolerate any action that unjustly targets or humiliates any segment of our society,” he concludes.