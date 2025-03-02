Zulum Orders 2-Year Tax Waiver For Flood Victims, Others

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has approved a two-year tax waiver for traders who were affected by the September 2024 flood disaster and Maiduguri Monday market traders.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Governor Zulum granted the waiver to ease the financial burden and encourage business growth.

It would be recalled that the devastating flood caused economic hardship, with many residents losing their livelihoods.

The chairman of Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BO-IRS), Professor Ibrahim Bello Alhaji, who made this known last week, stated that the waiver was part of Zulum’s tax administration reforms, which prioritise ease of doing business in the state.

Professor Bello equally noted that Borno State now ranks 12th nationally in terms of improved and digitised tax programs.

The BO-IRS chairman highlighted ongoing projects in Jiddari, Umarari, GRA, Bulumkutu, Custom, Chad Basin and many other locations, stressing that every part of the state benefits from tax-generated funds.

