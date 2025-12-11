Zulum Opens UBEC 28th Quarterly Meeting In Maiduguri

…Says Borno invested 53.6b on Education in 2025

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday, declared open the 28th Quarterly Meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), stating that the State Government invested over N53.6 billion in the education sector in 2025.

The meeting, which brings together Executive Chairmen and management of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) from across the federation, is held at the International Conference Centre of Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri.

In his opening address, Governor Zulum underscored the critical role of education in fostering peace and development. He highlighted Borno’s significant investments in rebuilding educational infrastructure destroyed by insurgency, including the construction of over 104 new schools and the recruitment of thousands of teachers in the last six years.

“This administration has prioritised the strengthening of our teaching workforce, with an investment of Four Billion (₦4 billion) in teacher training.

This effort includes a comprehensive verification and professionalisation exercise, the recruitment of four thousand (4,000) qualified teachers and the provision of large-scale training for over eleven thousand (11,000) basic-level teachers.

The state promptly implemented the minimum wage and improved teacher welfare through measures such as rural posting allowances, the construction of teachers’ quarters across senatorial zones, and the settlement of outstanding gratuities.

In the current year alone, the state has invested eighteen billion, nine hundred and eighty-seven million, sixty-nine thousand, six hundred and seventy-five-naira, thirty-three kobo (₦18,987,069,675.33) in some major education infrastructure alone across all local government areas.

Two of these projects are among those commissioned by the Honourable Minister on Thursday, December 11.

In the tertiary education sector, the state recorded notable progress through major infrastructure upgrades, expanded staffing and sustained accreditation efforts.

“We invested six billion, nine hundred and sixty-three million, one hundred and fifty thousand naira only (₦6,963,150,000) in capital projects across key institutions.

“We approved an additional One Billion Naira (₦1 billion) to support the transition of the College of Education, Bama, into the new Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship. To enhance institutional capacity, 567 academic staff were recruited across tertiary institutions.”

Additional expenditures cover infrastructure upgrades to support technical and vocational education, investments in ICT and Digital literacy, scholarships, and support for Arabic and Almajiri education.

In his remarks, the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, charged delegates to engage in purposeful and productive discussions. He emphasised that the outcome of the meeting must translate into actionable policies that address current challenges, such as out-of-school children, teacher development, and infrastructure deficits.

Similarly, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, called for an insightful deliberation. Se stressed the importance of the quarterly meeting as a vital platform for peer review, experience sharing, and strategic alignment between the federal and state levels.

Before the opening ceremony, the minister of education, alongside Governor Zulum and the UBEC executive secretary, commissioned three newly completed mega schools in Maiduguri.

Two of the schools, located in Bulabulin and Kaleri, were constructed by the Borno State Government. At the same time, the Bilingual Education Boarding School Ngarannam was built by the federal government and funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).