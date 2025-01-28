Zulum Opens Banki Int’l Cattle Market, 2 Other Projects

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday inaugurated the International Cattle Market and two other projects in Banki town of Bama Local Government Area.

The International Cattle Market was designed to foster economic growth and enhance the livelihood of the people of the state. The facility is 450m x 450m and has a perimeter fenced area of about 1.8 km.

The market comprises 12 large ruminant sheds, three small ruminant sheds, lock-up shops, market stalls, a water supply facility and an administrative block with three offices, a conference hall and convenience facilities.

The governor of the Far North Region in Cameroon Republic, Midjiyawa Bakari, performed the ceremonial cutting-of-tape.

In his address, Zulum emphasised that the Banki cattle market would boost trade with neighbouring countries and bolster economic recovery.

He said: “As part of our efforts to rejuvenate commerce and enhance cross-border trade, we have established the Banki International Cattle Market, replacing a smaller village market that was devastated by years of conflict.”

