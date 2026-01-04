Zulum: No Peace In Nigeria Until Boko Haram Exits Lake Chad

The Bormo State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has called on the Chief of Naval Staff, (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abba, to ensure that Boko Haram and members of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), were completely cleared from the Islands and shores of the Lake Chad waters for lasting peace to be restored in the region.

Speaking when the CNS paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Maiduguri, yesterday, Governor Babagana Zullum said: “The presence of the terrorists at the shores of Lake Chad has been one of our major challenges.

The terrorists have made the Tumbys (Islands) as their safe heaven. When they kidnap people from as far as Mali and other parts of the Sahel, they bring them to the Islands”. “We can never have peace if operations done in the Lake Chad are not completely wiped out the terrorist; we will never have peace.

They move. .from other countries like Libya, Chad, Niger to Nigerian part of the Lake Chad. From there, they move to Sambisa and Nabdara mountain”, he added. Zulum said the crisis and the fall of Sahel which includes Libya, Mali and other parts of the region, “have compounded our problem.

We cannot defeat the terrorists if we did not clear the Lake Chad.” and this cannot be done without the support of the Nigerian Navy. So, we solicit your support for the clearance of the Lake Chad.” He said: “Once operations are concluded on the shores of Lake Chad, the situation in the Northeast and the country in general will be restored”.

He assured the Nigerian military and the Navy in particular of his administration’s continued support and cooperation to end insurgency. Earlier, the Chief of Navy Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, told the governor that he was on the maiden assessment visit to the theater Command, Operation Hadin Kai and that he has visited Baga Naval Base in Lake Chad to see the troops.

“I took a an assessment visit to Baga Naval Base with a view to seeing things for myself, know their challenges with a view to addressing them”, the CNS said. He assured the governor that the Nigerian Navy will take charge of the Lake Chad waters and deny the terrorist freedom of action, as well as restore economic activities in the area.