Zulum Mourns Ex-NLC President, Ali Chiroma

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has expressed grief over the death of the ex-president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ali Chiroma who died on Tuesday night at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital after a brief illness at the age of 91.

Governor Zulum in a message signed by his SSA on New Media, Abdurrahman Ahmed Bundi, yesterday said ” I sympathise with the family and relatives of late comrade Ali Chiroma; no doubt the death of a loved one is painful, but as Muslims, we all believe every soul shall taste death. I, therefore, urge you to take solace in Almighty Allah,”.

“Ali Chiroma was a true champion of the working class, a fearless leader who dedicated his life to the welfare of Nigerian workers across the nation. He shall be remembered for his doggedness and dedication to the cause of Nigerian workers., the Governor said.

The late Ali Chiroma served as the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress between 1984 and 1988.

He was the President of the defunct Rural Health Workers of Nigeria, now known as the Medical and Health Workers Association, in 1960.

Governor Zulum prayed for the repose of the soul of the former unionist and an elder statesman. Also, he prayed that Allah gives the family of the deceased the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Zulum also commiserated with the Borno Elders Forum over the loss of one of their dedicated member.