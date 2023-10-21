Zulum Mourns Commissioner for Rehabilitation’s Death

Governor Babaganda Zulum has mourned the passing of Borno State Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement {RRR), Engr Ibrahim Garba

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the newly appointed Commissioner was said to have died in his sleep at his Guest House at 777, Housing Estate.

The deceased who was suspected to have been poisoned was rushed to the the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.(UMTH) but was confirmed dead.

Reacting to the development, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, CP Lawan Yusufu who visited the scene stated that the command has commenced an investigation into the death of Engr Ibrahim Idriss Garba.

Reacting to the death, Governor Zulum in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau said Governor Babagana Zulum received the news with intense shock and profound grief..

The Governor while condoling with the late commissioner’s family, other loved ones, friends, associates, and members of the state executive council, said “May Allah forgive the commissioner’s shortcomings and admit him into Aljanna.”

Late Engr Ibrahim Idriss Garba was the Governor’s Special Adviser on Special Projects before he was elevated and appointed commissioner of RRR, at the commencement of Zulum’s ongoing second term.

The state commissioner of police was at the house at which Engr Ibrahim died in Maiduguri on Saturday, the spokesperson added.