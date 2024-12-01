Zulum Joins Shettima, Others At 2024’s AMGA Closing Ceremony

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Sunday, joined Vice President Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, and other prominent personalities to attend the closing ceremony of this year’s African Military Games, AMGA24, held in Abuja.

The closing ceremony was held on Saturday at the main bowl of Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The African Military Games is a multi-sport event contested by military athletes from African nations. It was first held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2002.

While the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, presented the final trophy to the winning team, Governor Zulum performed the decoration of both male and female categories of the 4 X 400 relay sprint athletes.

A total of 19 countries participated in the competition, with team Nigeria securing 234 medals across 21 sports: 114 gold, 65 silver, and 45 bronze. Algeria came second with 96 medals and Kenya third place, earning 59 medals.

