Zulum Issues 12-Hour Eviction Notice To Brothels, Others In Maiduguri Settlement

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has issued a 12-hour eviction notice to brothels and those involved in illegal activities such as prostitution and drug trafficking in Bayan Quarters, the state capital.

Governor Zulum gave the ultimatum on Tuesday, October 17, following his visit to the area, which is located near the Railway Staff Quarters.

New Telegraph gathered that prior to the governor’s directive, the area was believed that suspected criminal elements resided and engaged in crime within the settlement.

Zulum expressed worry over the level of insecurity in the area due to illegal brothels and criminal dens.

He expressed that these illegal activities not only pose a security threat but also contribute to the prevalence of social issues that negatively impact the community’s overall welfare.

Governor Zulum demanded that the settlement, housing criminals and underage girls involved in commercial sex activities, must be demolished within a 72-hour period.

He declared that the illegal brothels have 12 hours to vacate the place.

Governor Zulum also revoked the land title that was previously granted to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

“The government has been duly informed of the activities that are going on here, this settlement is completely illegal.

“People are killed here, this place serves as a breeding space for insurgents. Therefore, I have directed that everybody should vacate the place.

“I understand that this land was approved by the Borno State Government to be used by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), but unfortunately, it’s been rented out illegally with all forms of criminal activities taking place.

“For this reason, the government has revoked the earlier approval and henceforth, the land belongs to Borno State Government,” Zulum stated.