Zulum Inspects 1,000 Houses In Logumani, Gajibo

…Assures To Resettle 2 Communities In 3 months

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has inspected 1000 housing projects at Logumani and Gajibo communities of Ngala and Dikwa Local Government Areas of the state and assured to resettle the two communities in 3 months.

It would be recalled that both Logmani and Gajibo communities were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and residents displaced during the heat of insurgency in 2014.

Zulum while at Logumani on Thursday inspected 500 houses being constructed, and expressed confidence that the ongoing work will be completed and people be resettled in two months.

“We have seen the level of construction here and I have given a deadline of two months within which they should complete the work and we will return people back to their homes, insha’Allah”, Governor Zulum said.

Zulum said that the ongoing construction comprises basic amenities such as a primary school, health centre, police station and deep aquifer borehole meant for the provision of water to the community.

While in the Gajibo community of Dikwa Local Government Area where another 500 houses are ongoing, Zulum ordered that the project be completed in 3 months to allow residents to return home.

During the visit, Governor Zlum was also at the Shehu of Dikwa’s palace where he emphasized for the need to ensure food security through irrigation farming.

The governor noted that through farming, the Borno State Government intends to provide a viable solution to the problems of livelihood among IDPs who are returning to their ancestral communities.

He assured that the government would provide farmers with modern irrigation implements and tools to enhance crop yield.