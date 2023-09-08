Zulum Inaugurates Underpass Pedestrian Bridge

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated an underpass bridge built like a tunnel for pedestrian road-crossing while vehicles drive on top of the bridge.

The project was constructed around the famous Gamboru market in Maiduguri to ease the hardship faced BH pedestal in and around the heavy traffic Gsmbitu Market Maiduguri.

While inaugurating the underpass bridge, Governor Zulum said construction of the underpass was due to risks involved with the pedestrian crossing of the highway.

Zulum, since 2019, executed over 700 physical projects, among which are Borno’s first flyover and roads, over 20,000 newly built and rehabilitated houses used to resettle IDPs and refugees, over 20 mega-size schools, over 200 healthcare centres, among other projects aimed at implementing his administration’s urban renewal policy.

The Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bukar Tijjani, the Head of Service, Barrister Mallam Fannami, some commissioners, advisers, permanent secretaries and other government officials attended the commissioning at a brief ceremony.