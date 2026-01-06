Zulum Inaugurates Two Schools, Flags Off High Islamic College Project

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday inaugurated two newly constructed Government Secondary Schools (GSS) in Fikiyel and Balbaya.

The governor also flagged off the construction of a new High Islamic College in Fikiyel, Bayo Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the brief ceremony, Governor Zulum said the High Islamic College was designed to integrate out-of-school children, particularly Almajirai, into a formal and modern educational system.

According to him, the college will operate a hybrid curriculum based on the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), combining core Islamic education with contemporary science, technology, and humanities.

“It is our sincere hope that the people of Fikiyel will benefit from this school because we are targeting the enrolment of out-of-school children. Learners will study Arabic, while we streamline the non-formal education system (Tsangaya system) into the formal education system by introducing intensive literacy, numeracy, digital literacy, and, above all, vocational training,” Zulum said.

Briefing the governor, the Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, disclosed that High Islamic Colleges have already been constructed in 20 local government areas of the state.

In a related development, Governor Zulum directed the State Ministry of Education to complete the digitalisation of all public secondary schools across the state.

The directive, he said, is aimed at integrating digital tools, e-learning platforms, and smart classroom technologies to enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

The two newly inaugurated secondary schools in Fikiyel and Balbaya, both located in Bayo Local Government Area, each comprise 20 modern classrooms, laboratories, a library, and sporting facilities.

Governor Zulum was assisted at the event by the senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ali Ndume; the APC State Chairman, Bello Ayuba; a member of the House of Representatives, Engr. Bukar Talba; the Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe; the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Mustapha Gubio; the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar; the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele; and other senior officials of the Borno State Government.