Zulum Inaugurates Three Boards, Orders Health Sector Overhaul

For effective healthcare delivery, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated three (3) boards in the health sector and gives directives for a comprehensive overhaul of the state’s healthcare service delivery.

The newly inaugurated boards include the Borno State Hospital Management Board, the Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Board, and the Kashim Ibrahim University Teaching Hospital Management Board. The boards are tasked with overseeing initiatives designed to enhance healthcare delivery.

Inaugurating the boards on Thursday at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Zulum outlined his vision for the health sector, directing reforms to address issues such as inadequate facilities, insufficient staffing, and lack of essential medical supplies in some health facilities.

“We are currently witnessing pressure on our secondary health facilities because primary healthcare is weak. I want you to take all hospitals on a case basis and enumerate all problems in terms of staffing, equipment, and medical supplies so that we can address the issues affecting our health facilities holistically,” Zulum said.

Meanwhile, the governor also inaugurated the Borno State Local Government Service Commission Board which comprises the Chairman and four permanent commissioners.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Kashim Ibrahim Teaching Hospital Management Board, Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, and that of the Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Modu Alhaji Musa, expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity and also pledged to justify the confidence reposed on them.

