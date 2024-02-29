Zulum Inaugurates PCC Office In Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has inaugurated the Maiduguri command of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

At a colourful ceremony held on Wednesday witnessed by Federal Commissions, top Borno officials and politicians in the state, the Governor expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for building such an edifice in the state.

Inspecting the edifice, Zulum expressed satisfaction with the commitment of the commissioner in charge, Alhaji Yusuf Adamu and urged him to keep on the good work which he was known for, adding that he is confident that workers under him would emulate his example of commitment.

The Maiduguri office complex has been named after the pioneer Commissioner of the commission, Alhaji Abdullahi Danburam Jada, while the conference centre was named after Alhaji Ibrahim Biu and other offices named after Alhaji Musa Dagash, Alhaji Muhammad Kukawa and Alhaji Nguru Lawan Gasi all former commissioners of the commission.

The public complaints Commissioner, Alhaji Yusuf Adamu who was visibly elated expressed his gratitude to the Governor for finding time to commission the edifice despite his tight schedule and promised to carry out his responsibilities to the expectations of all.

He also expressed gratitude to the Borno state Government for coming to the aid of the commission in their time of need and promised to be a good ambassador of Borno while discharging his duties.