Zulum Inaugurates Housing Complex For Teachers In Mafa

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated a 72-unit housing complex, comprising two and threebedroom apartments, for teachers in Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

The project is part of the efforts by the administration of Zulum to address the critical shortage of teachers’ accommodations and improve welfare in the education sector.

The ceremony, which was held yesterday, was part of the Zulum administration’s ongoing efforts towards revitalising education, particularly in rural communities that were affected by over a decade of insurgency.

Zulum, while presenting the keys to the beneficiaries, said the welfare of teachers is paramount to achieving qualitative education. According to the governor, providing decent and secured housing is one of his administration’s key priorities.

The newly commissioned complex comprises 24 two-bedroom semi-detached units and 48 units of eight blocks, three-storey buildings, three bedrooms, and basic amenities. Each unit was designed to provide a comfortable and dignified living space for teaching staff and their families.