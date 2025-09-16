Zulum Inaugurates College Of Nursing, Midwifery In Gwoza

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has inaugurated the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Gwoza, as part of efforts to address manpower gaps in the state’s health sector.

The commissioning of the new institution brings to three the number of Colleges of Nursing and Midwifery established across Borno State. Other projects inaugurated alongside the college included a new block of 20 modern teachers’ quarters and 200 lock-up shops at the Gwoza Main Market.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, Governor Zulum described the event as a symbolic shift from years of mourning and rebuilding to investing in life and resilience.

“We are here to commission an institution whose sole purpose is to preserve life, nurture it, and celebrate it. In the years to come, when the history of our recovery is written, let this day be remembered as a pivotal moment,” he said.

The governor explained that the college is equipped with modern laboratories, a well-stocked library, simulation rooms, and state-of-the-art classrooms, designed to strengthen healthcare delivery in the state.

Zulum noted that for years, Borno relied on importing healthcare professionals from other regions—a model he described as unsustainable.

“Today, we move from diagnosis to treatment. We move from identifying the problem to implementing a permanent cure,” he stressed.

As part of measures to ensure the success of the new institution, the governor directed the immediate recruitment of 50 nurses for the General Hospital, Gwoza, who will also serve as trainers for students of the college.

He made the announcement during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Idrissa Shehu Timta, at his palace.

According to him, the move will strengthen the manpower base at the hospital, which will serve as the reference facility for the nursing college.