Zulum Inaugurates 48-Classrooms At Islamic College In Gubio

orno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated a newly constructed 48-classroom at High Islamic College in Gubio Local Government Area.

The state-of-the-art institution was designed to offer a hybrid curriculum that integrates western education with traditional sangaya (Qur’anic) educational system.

Governor Zulum had introduced an integrated policy framework which aims to provide students with a holistic education, grounding them in both religious principles and contemporary academic knowledge.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, in Gubio yesterday, Zulum emphasised that the college is structured to ensure its graduates are not only deeply rooted in Islamic scholarship, but are also fully equipped and qualified to pursue higher education in conventional institutions

“Our focus has been on revitalising the system by preserving its rich tradition of Islamic scholarship while introducing modern subjects and vocational skills.”