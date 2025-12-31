Zulum Inaugurates 48-Classroom In Gubio

…Commissions 3 projects executed by Gubio LGA

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated a newly constructed 48-classroom High Islamic College in Gubio Local Government Area of northern Borno.

The state-of-the-art institution is designed to offer a hybrid curriculum that integrates Western education with the traditional sangaya (Qur’anic) educational system.

Governor Zulum had introduced an integrated policy framework which aims to provide students with a holistic education, grounding them in both religious principles and contemporary academic knowledge.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Gubio on Wednesday, Zulum emphasised that the college is structured to ensure its graduates are not only deeply rooted in Islamic scholarship but are also fully equipped and qualified to pursue higher education in conventional institutions.

“Our focus has been on revitalising the system by preserving its rich tradition of Islamic scholarship while introducing modern subjects and vocational skills.

“We recognise the historic role of sangaya education in shaping moral values, discipline, and learning within our communities, while also equipping learners with essential skills in literacy, numeracy, science, technology, foundational English, and vocational training to enable them to function effectively and competitively in today’s society.” Zulum Saud.

The Governor said that through institutions operating under the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) approved curriculum, Sangaya learners are now receiving a balanced education that integrates Islamic Studies with modern knowledge.

These reforms have created clear pathways for graduates to obtain O-Level equivalent certification and, where they so desire, progress to higher institutions of learning to further develop their potential.”

The facility, in addition to the 48 classrooms, also features administrative blocks and a library. It is expected to serve hundreds of students from Gubio and surrounding communities, reducing the need for children to travel far from home for quality integrated education.

Zulum also commissioned the Gubio II Junior Day Secondary School, executed by the Borno State Government. During a tour of the facilities, the Commissioner for Education, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, explained that classrooms are intended to provide safe and inclusive learning spaces, with a particular focus on improving access for adolescent girls.

While in Gubio, Governor Babagana Zulum has also commissioned three projects executed by the Chairman of Gubio Local Government Area, Mali Bulama Mali Gubio.

The projects include Gubio Oil Mills, Zulum Ultramodern Clinic, and Mustapha Gubio Shopping Complex.

The occasions were attended by the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi; Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno; and Members of the House of Representatives, Usman Zanah and Engr Bukar Talba.

Other dignitaries include the Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, commissioners, special advisers and other senior government officials.