Zulum Inaugurates 27 LG Education Secretaries, Places Them On Salary Level Of Perm Sec

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum on Tuesday inaugurated the newly appointed Education Secretaries for the 27 local government areas of the state and placed them on the consolidated salary scale equivalent to that of the Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Monitoring and Evaluation Office, Maiduguri, Governor Zulum said the state 2005 Compulsory Basic Education Law was amended by the state House of Assembly to grant political appointment status to education secretaries for effective monitoring of the schools.

Zulum said, “I want to announce that the newly appointed Education Secretaries are going to be placed on Consolidated Salary equipment to that of permanent Secretaries in the state civil service a Hilux vehicles a monthly impress of N500 thousand”.

“Now that we focus towards establishing a robust school supervising mechanism. To this end, I instructed the Ministry for Education, Science and Technology and Invocation to advertise openings for the position of local government Education secretaries across the state.

This was done following a review of the Borno state 2005 Compulsory Basic Education Law which granted them a status of political appointment ” Zulum said.

To address the logistic deficiencies of the education secretaries, Zulum said the Borno state government procured 28 Toyotas Hilux vehicles and 30 Volkswagen vehicles for effective monitoring and supervision of the schools and warned that the vehicles should be strictly used for official use.

Earlier in his address, the Borno state commissioner for Education, science and technology and Invocation, Hon Abba Wakilbe said following the directive of the Governor to advise for the vacant of the Education secretaries, 126 individuals applied for the positions and that 27 education secretaries were employed, stressing that 13 were retained education secretaries and 14 new ones appointed from the academia and civil service.

He said the newly appointed Education Secretaries are to serve for a tenure of 3 years renewable term. The commissioner said for effective monitoring of the schools, the Borno state government procured 57 vehicles which comprises 27 Hilux vehicles and 30 Vorkswagen Golf 3 vehicles.

In his votes thanks, the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council ( MMC) Education Secretary, Prof. Umar Goni thanked the Governor for finding worthy of the appointment and assured him to do their best in the educational transformation agenda of the Governor Zulumm administration.