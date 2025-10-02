Zulum In Niger Republic To Promote Trans-Border Trade

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has undertaken a working visit to the Diffa Region of Niger Republic to promote trans-border trade.

The visit, which included a high-level security and economic delegation, focused on strengthening the existing collaboration between Nigerian and Nigerien forces in the ongoing fight against insurgency, particularly around the shores of Lake Chad.

Diffa, located 17 kilometres from Damasak town in northern Borno, currently hosts thousands of Nigerians displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Zulum was received by the Governor of Diffa, Brigadier General Mahamaduo Ibrahim Bagadoma, and other senior officials. The leaders held closed-door meetings centered on joint patrols, intelligence sharing, and sustaining recent gains that have pushed insurgents out of many of their former strongholds.

The plan also aims to leverage the improved security situation to facilitate the return of thousands of displaced farmers to the vast and fertile agricultural lands around Dutchi town within the Lake Chad Basin.

Members of the Governor’s entourage included Engr. Bukar Talba, a member of the House of Representatives; Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan; and other senior government officials.