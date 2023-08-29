Zulum In Biu, Pays Late-Night Visit To Specialist Hospitals

…Orders rehabilitation recruitment of 5 doctors, 20 nurses

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has directed for the immediate rehabilitation of Biu Specialist Hospital just as he approved the recruitment of 5 medical doctors and 20 nurses for the hospital.

Governor Zulum who gave the directive on Monday during a late-night visit to the hospital said “Insha’Allah I will send a team to come and examine the hospital before I leave this town. We will do the reconstruction in phases so that the provision of healthcare services will continue while the reconstruction work is ongoing.”

Governor Zulum mostly pays unscheduled late-night visits to hospitals in order to assess functionality and approve interventions where necessary.

He said that the rehabilitation of Biu Specialist Hospital will involve a comprehensive overhaul of the hospital’s infrastructure, including the renovation of existing wards, installation of modern medical equipment, and the enhancement of sanitation and hygiene facilities to meet specialist status.

Before arriving in Biu on Monday, Zulum was in Damboa, the headquarters of Damboa Local Government on Sunday, at which he spent the night coordinating humanitarian activities.

The Governor supervised the distribution of food palliatives to over 18,000 families with each of the 18,000 families multiplied by the standard of 6 members per household, about 108,000 persons benefitted from Zulum’s distribution.

Each of the 18,000 households received one bag of rice and one bag of maize grain.