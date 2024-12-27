Zulum Hails Idris’ Visionary Leadership Qualities

Share

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has extolled the visionary leadership qualities of Governor Nasir Idris of kebbi. He made this known while speaking as Guest of Honour at a book launch titled: “Mr Project” in recognition of Gov. Idris’ developmental strides in Kebbi State held in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book showcases the achievements of Idris in just 18 months. Zulum said: “I must commend and laud the vision and tenacity of the authour of this book, the governor deserves special commendation.

I have gone round and I have seen the projects executed by Gov. Nasir Idris. “The end result of politics is delivery, therefore, I wish to state that there will be no vacancy in Kebbi Government House by 2027.”

The governor observed that there would be no development without peace and there won’t be peace without development, hence the need for people of Kebbi to do everything possible to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

Zulum said he was attending the occasion not because of his colleague governor but because of the developmental strides of Gov. Idris.

In his speech, the Chief Launcher, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning and former Governor of Kebbi State, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, described the event as commendable.

