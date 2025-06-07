Zulum Greets Muslims, Pledges Greater Sacrifices For Lasting Peace

Share

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum,, the Shehu of Borno, Alh. Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi members House of Representatives, Hon Kadiri Rahis and Hon. Bukar Talbs, the Speaker, Borno state House Assembly, Hon Abdulkarim Lawan, commissioners among others were among thousands of Muslim faithfuls that observed the Rajat Eid El Adhan prayers in Maiduguri.

The two Rajaat prayers which took place at the Ramat Square was left by the Imam Idaininof Birno, Imam, Shettima Muktar .

The Imam urged Muslim ummah toemulate the sacrifices of their father Prophet Ibrahim, Alaihi Salam to put smile on the faces of the needy.

Governor Babagana Zullum, in a Sallah message, reaffirmed his commitment to making additional sacrifices to ensure lasting peace in the state.

While felicitating with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, Governor Zulum vowed to intensify efforts to strengthen security in all resettled local government areas. He emphasised that the state government will maintain close collaboration with the Federal Government, the Armed Forces, and other security agencies to achieve sustainable peace.

The Governor urged citizens of Borno and beyond to use the festive period to remember troops on the frontlines, Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes who continue to sacrifice their lives for the region’s stability.

“I extend my warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, a festival of sacrifice,” Governor Zulum stated.

“Let us embody the virtues of patience, charity, and obedience to Almighty Allah, as exemplified by Prophet Abraham. We must also keep our brave troops and volunteer forces in our prayers, as their sacrifices enable us to live in peace,” Zulum said.

“My recent visit to Marte, Rann, Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa, Kukawa and Monguno is reassuring; we will continue to build resilience among our people. This is the only way to defeat insurgency. On my part, I will continue to make extra sacrifices and invest hugely in the security sector to achieve sustainable peace,” he added.

Governor Zulum also congratulated Borno’s pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj in the Holy Land, urging them to pray for the state, the North East, and the country as a whole.

Zulum reassured that his administration would not rest on its oars until security is restored in the entire state.

