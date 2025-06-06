Zulum Greets Muslims On Eid-Al-Adha

Share

Thousands of Muslim faithful gathered at Ramat Square in Maiduguri on Friday to observe the Eid al-Adha prayers, marking one of the holiest festivals in the Islamic calendar.

The congregation included top government officials, traditional leaders, and political figures.

Leading the prayers was the Imam Eidain of Borno, Shettima Mamman Saleh, who called on the Muslim Ummah to emulate the spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (Alaihi Salam).

The Imam urged worshippers to extend compassion to the less privileged during the festive period.

Among the dignitaries present were Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum; the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume; members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kadiri Rahis and Hon. Bukar Talba; Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan; as well as commissioners and other senior government officials.

In his Sallah message, Governor Zulum reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to restoring lasting peace and security in Borno State. He reaffirmed that the government will continue working closely with the Federal Government, the Armed Forces, and other security agencies to stabilize the region.

“I extend my warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, a festival of sacrifice,” Governor Zulum stated.

“Let us embody the virtues of patience, charity, and obedience to Almighty Allah, as exemplified by Prophet Abraham. We must also keep our brave troops and volunteer forces in our prayers, as their sacrifices enable us to live in peace.”

Zulum highlighted his recent visits to Marte, Rann, Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa, Kukawa, and Monguno, noting that the resilience of the communities is a source of hope in the ongoing battle against insurgency.

“On my part, I will continue to make extra sacrifices and invest heavily in the security sector to achieve sustainable peace,” he said.

The Governor also congratulated Borno pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia performing this year’s Hajj, urging them to offer prayers for the state, the North East, and the entire country. “Prayer is the key to our success. A few weeks ago, I called for a special day of prayer and fasting, which received overwhelming support. This demonstrates our collective resolve to end this conflict,” he added.

Governor Zulum reassured citizens that his administration would not relent until security and normalcy are fully restored across all parts of the state.

Share