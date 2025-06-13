Zulum Grants Amnesty To 66 Prisoners, Okays N20,000 Each To 1,280 Others

Share

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has granted amnesty 66 correctional service inmates serving various prison terms at the Maiduguri Maximum Custodial Centre.

Some of the inmates were granted partial pardon that is reduction from death sentenced to life improvement and life improvement to some years in prison, while others were granted state parden.

The governor also doled out N20,000 each to the 1,280 inmates and urged the inmates to maintain good conduct and refrain from actions that could disrupt the peace and progress of the state.

While addressing the immates at the Maiduguri Maximum Custodial Centre yesterday, Zulum said the decision followed recommendations from the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy and pledged continued support for the inmates.

He said: “Based on the powers conferred on me under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, I hereby grant state and partial pardons to 66 inmates of the Maximum Custodial Centre.

“I have also commuted death sentences to life imprisonment and reduced the jail terms of some other inmates as part of activities to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day.”

He further announced plans to strengthen the vocational training centre within the facility, providing intensive literacy, numeracy, and digital skills programmes for inmates.

“I have directed the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation to liaise with the management of Maiduguri Maximum Custodial Centre to enhance the vocational training centre, ensuring the provision of intensive literacy, numeracy and digital skills.

“This will enable inmates to acquire valuable skills while serving their sentences.” The governor also donated 300 bags of rice, 50 jerrycans of cooking oil and five cows, along with a cash gift of N20,000 to each of the 1,280 inmates to improve their living condition.

