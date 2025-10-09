Zulum Gifts Anambra Nurse House, Automatic Job For Son

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has gifted a nurse, Marbel Duaka, a fully-furnished two-bedroom home in recognition of her dedication and service to the state. Zulum also offered her son, Anthony, a graduate of Banking and Finance, a job at the state-owned Kashim Ibrahim University Maiduguri.

While handing over the house key to the recipient on Tuesday, the governor said Duaka, from Anambra State, has been working at the Primary Healthcare Centre in Mafa for more than two decades and never left the town, even during the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Duaka was among the 72 teachers and health workers who received housing units in the Mafa Local Government Area. In October 2022, Zulum rewarded Obiageli Mazi from Abia State with a house at the teachers’ quarters in Maiduguri for her hard work and punctuality after 31 years of service in the state.

Duaka said: “Today is the happiest day for me because the governor has honoured me and appreciated what I have been doing in Mafa. He has been so good to me. “He provided me with a scholarship to study BSc in Health Education, today he has given my son a job and given me a house. I am truly grateful.