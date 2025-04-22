Zulum Flags Off N15.9b Flyover, Road Projects

Share

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has flagged off the construction of the N15.9 billion Post Office Flyover and a 7.1km dual carriageway from the Borno Express Junction to the Molai Expressway, including a 6-span bridge.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday in Maiduguri, Governor Zulum said the projects were designed to ease increasing vehicular traffic, provide a seamless route for commuters and goods, and significantly enhance access to key economic zones, schools, and healthcare facilities.

With an estimated completion timeline of 8 to 10 months, the projects are expected to create hundreds of jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers, thereby contributing to the state’s economic recovery and resilience efforts.

Zulum stated: “In continuation of our urban renewal programme, we are here this morning to flag off the construction of a 7.1km dual carriageway from the Borno Express Terminal to Molai, and also the construction of an additional bridge downstream of the road.”

“What we are doing is not only for beautification but also to accommodate the increasing population growth in Maiduguri. We must expand the city,” he added.

The Governor also charged all contractors involved in the projects to ensure strict adherence to quality specifications and timely delivery.

“Ten months is ten months. The total contract sum is N16 billion and we have paid 50% of this amount. So, the contractor has no excuse for delaying the project. We have also set aside the remaining N8 billion to be paid when due,” Zulum emphasized.

Earlier, the Borno State Commissioner for Works and Housing, Mustapha Gubio, stated that the 6-span bridge is intended to link the new road across both sides of the Ngadda River. He also assured that the ministry will monitor the projects closely to ensure compliance with all specifications.

During the ceremony, Governor Zulum also announced five key new projects, including a new market, an orthopaedic hospital, another general hospital, an international hotel, and a western bypass.

“We want to construct a befitting additional market, an orthopaedic hospital, another general hospital, an international hotel, and a western bypass. These are some of the major projects I want to execute before my tenure expires. Most importantly, I want to complete all ongoing projects,” he said.

Zulum also expressed concern over the acute water shortage affecting Maiduguri Metropolis and its surrounding communities. He attributed the crisis to the destruction caused by the September 2024 flood disaster.

The Governor appealed for calm, assuring residents that the government is working diligently to restore water supply.

“Maiduguri’s water supply network was damaged by last year’s flood, and the city is facing an acute water shortage. We are working very hard to complete the repair work on time,” he said.

