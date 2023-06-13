Zulum Flags Off Distribution Of Tractors, Bags Of Fertilizers To Farmers

The Borno State Government has flagged off the distribution of 312 tractors and 600,0000 bags of fertilizers to farmers in the state for the 2023 cropping season to improve food security and production.

Flagging off the tractors and fertilizer distribution at the Farm Centre, Maiduguri on Tuesday, Governor Babagana Zulum said “It is my singular honour and privilege to flag off the 2023 cropping season tractors and fertilizer distribution.

“We procured 100 trucks of fertilizer for distribution to farmers across the 27 local government areas of the state. Each bag will be sold at the subsidized price of 25 per cent discount”.

“We are also flagging off the distribution of 312 tractors to 312 wards of the state where each farming cooperative group that consists of at least 5 to 10 members to be benefited and to be sold at the 50 per cent discount rate but for now, to ensure that only the deserving farmers got, we are going to give only five tractors per local government area for thus season pending the compiling of the benefiting cooperative groups”, Zulum added.

Governor Zulum said, “We are giving out the tractors under the following conditions, it should be given only to deserving farmers or cooperatives groups on the owner-occupied basis, it should not be sold out to anyone, it should operate within the state should be sold at 50 per cent discount .”

Warning that government will put in place stringent measures to ensure that the allocation are given to only deserving farmers, who operate within the state, and anybody found wanting will be dealt with.

According to him, to ensure only deserving farmers benefited, for now, 5 tractors where farmers would only bear the cost of fuel to reduce the burden on farmers, stressing that transition chairmen of the local government area, local government APC chairmen, head of Agriculture and others critical stakeholders should constitute the committee to manage the tractors.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Bulama Gana said “Today we are flagging off the distribution of 300 metric tons of fertilizer and 312 tractors to farmers to boost agricultural production in the state.

He said Governor Babagana Zulum accorded high priority to the Agricultural sector with the procurement of over 1,000 tractors, 10,000 hectares of farmland under mega farms project, distribution of farm implements, and water pumps, drilled over 1300 wash boreholes among others.

In his votes of thanks on behalf of the beneficiary, the ALGON chairman, Hon. Ali Bolori assured the governor that the tractors will be closely monitored to ensure that only the deserving farmers benefits and operate within their respective council areas.