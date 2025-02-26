Share

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has flagged off the distribution of Ramadan food palliatives to 250,000 beneficiaries across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Flagging off the distribution at the Ramat Swyare Maiduguri, on Wednesday, Zulum said that the distribution was to mitigate the impact of the 2024 flood disaster which affected businesses and the livelihood of residents.

Zulum said that 100,000 people will benefit from the distribution in the Maiduguri metropolis and its environs, and over 150,000 beneficiaries will receive the palliatives from 26 remaining local government councils.

“We are all aware that our beloved state has yet to fully recover from the devastating flood disaster that recently affected Maiduguri, Jere, and other communities. Many families are still counting their losses., the Governor said.

” I am deeply moved by the pain and hardship this disaster has caused, particularly for the most vulnerable among us, those that have lost their homes, livelihoods and even loved ones.

“In preparation for the blessed month of Ramadan, today’s event marks the official launch of the Ramadan food distribution programme, we aim to support 250,000 bottom poor. Among the beneficiaries, 100,000 are from Maiduguri and its environs, while an additional 6,000 individuals from each of 26 Local Government Areas of the state will also receive food assistance.”, he added.

Due to bumper harvest and relative peace recorded in the state, Zulum announced a 90% cut in the distribution of palliatives which were previously been distributed to the victims of Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Zulum explained that the decision was influenced by the bumper harvest recorded from different communities across the state.

“Our perseverance has reinforced my belief that agriculture is not just a means of survival, it is a powerful tool for economic empowerment. As a result, the State Government is committed to creating an enabling environment for our youth and entrepreneurs to engage in agribusiness and other productive ventures.

“We will continue to invest in agricultural inputs, infrastructure and support programmes that will enhance the sector and drive sustainable economic growth,” he added.

He further said, “This approach will not only empower our people to become self-reliant but will also significantly reduce government spending on palliatives. As a result, moving forward, the provision of palliatives will be reduced by 90% to encourage self-sufficiency and long-term development.”

The governor also commended the federal government, sister states and Cooperating individuals for their support of Borno State.

He said, “We commend the Federal Government, sister states, and kind-hearted individuals and organizations from across the country.

“Their solidarity, generosity and commitment to our people’s well-being have been a source of great encouragement. To all those who extended a helping hand, I say: Thank you.”.

Earlier, the chairman of the planning committee of the palliative distribution, Kajashehu Lawan Said that the selection process is devoid of political affiliation.

Kajashehu Lawan outlined the criteria for beneficiaries, which included being a resident of the catchment area, being an adult, and possessing a valid means of identification.

“Your Excellency, the selection process was conducted in all the wards through a committee composed of key stakeholders. The exercise was devoid of party affinity; we did not consider any political party. Provided you are an adult, have a valid means of identification, and reside in the catchment area, you are eligible, “Kaka Shehu Said.

Kaka Shehu further explained that the selection process was gender friendly., stressing that the governor also had approved free transportation for the beneficiaries to their respective communities.

“I wish to thank Your Excellency for entrusting us with this assignment. Insha Allah, we will put in our utmost best to ensure the success of this exercise,” he said.

He said the exercise will commence with eight wards, namely: Hausari, Mafoni, Shehuri North, Shehuri South, Bulabulin, Limanti, Gamboru, and Limanti, adding that from Thursday, the exercise would be carried out at two additional centres, the Sports Centre and the Mechanical Workshop, with the expectation of completing the distribution over the weekend.

The occasion was attended by the Senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Shehu Lawan, Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, represented by Deputy Speaker, Abdullahi Askira, House of Reps member, Bukar Talba, former Deputy Governor, Usman Durkwa, and other government officials.

Share

Please follow and like us: