Zulum Flags Off Construction Of Two Mega Schools In Hawul

The Borno State Governor, Professor Umaru Zulum, has commenced the construction of two new mega schools in Hawul Local Government Area.

The first, a 48-classroom High Islamic College located in Shafa, will operate under the accredited curriculum of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), designed to provide a holistic and modern Islamic education.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Shafa on Wednesday, Governor Zulum said the High Islamic Colleges are part of his campaign promises to blend formal education with authentic Islamic knowledge, while also providing learners with digital skills, numeracy, literacy, and vocational training.

The second mega school, situated in Marama, is aimed at expanding access to quality education across the local government area. The Governor announced plans to recruit additional teachers, emphasizing that indigenes of Marama would be prioritized for teaching positions.

“I am happy to lay the foundation of a mega school in Marama town. In line with my campaign promises to transform the education sector, this government will construct a two-storey building with 36 classrooms and other facilities. Due to the shortage of teachers, we must recruit competent teachers who are indigenes of Marama to teach in this school,” Zulum said.

The foundation-laying ceremony was assisted by the Commissioner of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe.

During his visit to Hawul, Governor Zulum also inspected the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Azare, which was rehabilitated and donated by the state government to facilitate its operations. He further commissioned projects executed by Hawul Local Government, including a shopping complex and market stalls.

Governor Zulum was accompanied by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South); former Deputy Governors Usman Mamman Durkwa and Ali Abubakar Jatau; House of Representatives member Bukar Talba; Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Musa Askira; members of the State Assembly; commissioners; local government chairmen; and other stakeholders from Southern Borno.