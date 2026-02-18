Zulum Felicitates Muslims On Commencement Of 2026 Ramadan

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in Borno State, Nigeria, and across the world on the commencement of the Ramadan fast, 1447 After Hijrah

Governor Zulum, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mal. Dauda Iliya described the Holy month of Ramadan as a period of spiritual rejuvenation, self-discipline, sacrifice, compassion, and devotion to Almighty Allah.

Zulum said that fasting is not only about abstaining from food and drink, but also about purifying the heart, strengthening faith, promoting patience, and extending kindness to the less fortunate and less privileged members of society.

The governor urged Muslim faithful to use the blessed month to deepen their acts of worship, supplication, and charitable giving, promote unity, and uphold the values of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect that Islam teaches.

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the commencement of the Ramadan fast, one of the five pillars of Islam. This Ramadan is coming at a time when the state continues to witness sustained peace and a bumper harvest from last year’s cropping season,” Zulum said.

He said, “On Tuesday, I launched the distribution of Ramadan palliatives to 300,000 households across all 27 local government areas of the state, designed to cushion the economic burden on vulnerable residents during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The gesture will also be extended to members of the Christian community who are also fasting the Lent which falls within the month of Ramadan.”

Reflecting on Borno’s journey over the past fifteen years, Governor Zulum acknowledged the resilience, patience, and sacrifices as the state recovers from the Boko Haram insurgency. He reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to restoring lasting security, rebuilding destroyed communities, resettling displaced families, and reviving livelihoods across the state.

“Our government remains focused on consolidating the gains achieved in security through close collaboration with the Federal Government and security agencies. We are rebuilding schools, hospitals, roads, and markets, and supporting farmers, traders, and youth to restore economic activities in liberated communities,” he added.

He also said that significant progress has been made in reconstruction and rehabilitation, but emphasised that collective prayers and unity of purpose remain essential to sustaining peace and stability in Borno State and Nigeria as a whole.

Zulum therefore called on the Muslim Ummah to dedicate this Ramadan to fervent prayers for enduring peace, security, prosperity and national cohesion. He also encouraged citizens to support one another, especially vulnerable families, widows, orphans and those affected by the insurgency.

“As we observe this sacred month, let us renew our commitment to righteousness, peaceful coexistence and service to humanity. With faith, unity and perseverance, we shall continue to rebuild our state stronger and more resilient than ever,” he said.

He called on well-spirited individuals and groups to support the less fortunate members of society in this season of faith renewal and rejuvenation.

Zulum also felicitated with the Christian community on the commencement of Lent, which coincides with the day Muslims start the month-long Ramadan fast.

“This is not a mere coincidence. Rather, it underscores the need for unity, peaceful coexistence, and collective action in building and advancing the state and the nation,” he emphasised.

The governor prayed that Almighty Allah accept the fast, supplication, and good deeds, and grant Borno State and Nigeria sustainable peace and development.