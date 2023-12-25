Zulum Felicitates Christians, Urges Citizens To Resist Elements Of Religious Disharmony

As Christians all over the world celebrate this year’s Christmas, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has felicitated with them and urged them to resist as nothing that will bring disharmony.

Governor Zulum’s message issued by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau on Monday said “We must resist any attempt to divide us along religious lines, especially now that Borno is on the part of economic recovery, growth and development.”

He said ” I would like to felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters in Borno State at the Christmas celebration. I would like us to also remember our history and how we have been tested by the challenges that confronted our state, especially since 2009.”

“The security challenges we faced affected us as citizens, regardless of our faith. Boko Haram insurgents attacked dozens of mosques and churches as well as communities, killing Muslims and Christians at various times. They rendered many of our brothers and sisters homeless across the north, south and central parts of Borno State”, Governor Zulum added

The statement also said “As governor, I have, on numerous occasions, paid humanitarian and reconstruction visits to diverse communities of all faiths in the south, north and central because the attacks by insurgents mostly did not take religion into account. Everyone who did not share the Boko Haram ideology was a target, regardless of whether the victim was Muslim or Christian.”

“I have paid countless visits to communities in Chibok, Askira-Uba, Hawul, Biu, Gwoza, Monguno, Baga, and Kala-Balge to mention but a few and at all times, my consideration has always been about critical humanitarian needs and not religion.”

He also said “We have worked hard to rebuild and resettle communities with the consideration of fairness to the most affected portions of our 27 local government areas. While the majority of citizens seem to appreciate all that we are achieving together, there are few amongst us, who in recent times are trying to undermine our core values and the religious tolerance that exist across Borno State.”

Zulum further said “These few persons appear to ignore the truth that in Borno State there are many families with a mixture of Muslim and Christian members, sometimes from same parents, yet living together in harmony. These few persons seem to forget our experiences and how we have tried to resist aggressors who wanted to tear us along religious lines. ”

“As Governor of Borno State, I pledge not to be distracted and I pledge to remain fair with the guiding principle of considering the urgency of humanitarian needs as they affect communities in all our continued responses across Borno State”, Zulum said in the statement.