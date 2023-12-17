Zulum Felicitates Buhari At 81, Describes Him As Beloved Father Of Borno

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has felicitated former President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

Governor Zulum in his message signed and made available to journalists in Maiduguri on Sunday, said “May Allah grant our father many more blissful years and in the best of health, strength, faith and wisdom. Amin Thumma Amin.”.

” Throughout his eight years as elected President (2015 to 2023), His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, never for a second, shied away from displaying his strong affection, overwhelming compassion and undiluted empathy for Borno State and its people,” Zulum said.

The Governor further explained,” From his inaugural speech in 2015 to his actions till he left office, Buhari gave undivided attention to the fight against Boko Haram in Borno and the rest of the northeast, just as he steadily accorded tremendous support towards the rehabilitation of victims, and their resettlement into new homes, sited in different parts of Borno and across the northeast, thousands of which were built and donated by the Federal Government he led.”

“Buhari made all his humanitarian policies at the Federal level, deliberately in favour of our states’ Government determination to strengthen citizens’ resilience against Boko Haram.

“Buhari’s humanitarian policies, programmes and non-kinetic counter-insurgency measures, seriously undermined Boko Haram’s recruitment efforts and growth in Borno State. That hugely impacted our security and stability, the message

He said, ” I have lost count of the number of times Buhari visited Borno State during his eight years, whether the visit was to show empathy and build our communal resilience, to support our military, to commission developmental projects, to lay the foundation for new projects or to enhance our socio-economic recovery”.

He also said, “HE Muhammadu Buhari has been nothing short of a beloved father to Borno and its good people. We today, as we will always do, celebrate a beloved father of Borno State. Happy 81st Birthday to HE Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.”.